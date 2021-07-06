History: In 1988, a group of churches in Norcross wanted to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness or financial crisis. Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries, formerly known as Norcross Co-operative, started by feeding a small number of families living in the Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Doraville, and Tucker areas of Gwinnett County.
Did you know: In 2020, Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries served more than 41,000 people and invested over $1 million in the community. In addition to providing food, clothing, financial and prescription assistance, individuals and families can participate in job training, health fairs, Vacation Bible School and personal empowerment programs.
Its motto: Making a difference in our neighborhood, one family at a time.
How you can help: Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries is looking for volunteers to do things like stock the food pantry and assist Spanish-speaking clients. Financial donations are also needed.
To learn more: Visit www.ourncm.org or email info@ourncm.org.