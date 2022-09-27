History: The Atlanta Mission opened its women’s division in 1969 to house and serve a growing population of women and children who were experiencing homelessness. The name, My Sister’s House, was created with children in mind. Instead of saying they live in a homeless shelter, children can say they live at “My Sister’s House.”
Did you know: My Sister’s House is more than a haven; it’s where 245 women and children can transform their lives. With access to trauma counseling, tutoring, job readiness, life skills classes and a child development center, individuals can receive support targeted to their specific needs. In addition, children can enjoy various fun-filled, after-school activities, from painting and games to summer events such as field trips and summer camps.
Motto: Hope lives here.
How you can help: My Sister’s House allows volunteers to pick the day, time and activity of their choice. They can serve meals, teach life-skills classes or read to children. Donations of items from their online urgent-needs list are always welcome. Financial contributions fund programs that help women and their families break the cycle of poverty.
To learn more: Visit atlantamission.org or email info@atlantamission.org.
