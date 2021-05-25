History: In 2006, Sistas Circle Inc., started as a small women’s prayer group to empower and encourage self-esteem in women and girls. It grew to become Mending the Gap, an organization serving the basic needs and well-being of low-income seniors in Gwinnett County.
Did you know: Mending the Gap brings generations together to build relationships. With the Pen Pal program and personal phone calls to nearly 400 seniors, everyone in the program feels a sense of connection and less isolated. Twice monthly, seniors get free food, toiletries and other household supplies delivered to their homes.
Its motto: Keeping seniors healthy, independent and connected.
How you can help: Volunteers can make phone calls or write an encouraging note to seniors. Help is also needed with deliveries, technical support and marketing. Monetary support or donations such as food items, paper towels, toilet paper, detergent, and shampoo, are welcome. Or, like, share, or comment on Facebook.
To learn more: Visit mending-the-gap.org or email info@mending-the-gap.org.