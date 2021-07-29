Did you know: Through crowdfunding, the MARTA Army raised more than $16,000 for Operation Clean Stop to place trash bins at nearly all stops in East Point. Working with communities, Timely Trip provided accurate bus arrival times for riders. In 2020, Operation Feed an Operator provided meals to furloughed MARTA workers.

Its motto: The mission is to empower local residents throughout Atlanta to improve the transit ridership experience in their own neighborhoods.