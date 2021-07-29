History: A small group of people with a passion for making public transit safe for all began organizing in 2015, growing into the MARTA Army. The group met with MARTA officials to formalize plans to help make riding safer, cleaner, and more efficient.
Did you know: Through crowdfunding, the MARTA Army raised more than $16,000 for Operation Clean Stop to place trash bins at nearly all stops in East Point. Working with communities, Timely Trip provided accurate bus arrival times for riders. In 2020, Operation Feed an Operator provided meals to furloughed MARTA workers.
Its motto: The mission is to empower local residents throughout Atlanta to improve the transit ridership experience in their own neighborhoods.
How you can help: The MARTA Army wants to assist transit systems in integrating technology, such as paying for rides via a mobile app and educating the public about how MARTA plans routes. Help spread the word and follow them on social media. Financial donations allow them to do more.