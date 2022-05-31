Did you know: Lost-n-Found Youth has a 10-bed transitional house and a 12-bed 90-day emergency shelter to serve all young adults. Each week, an outreach coordinator provides hygiene kits, backpacks, blankets and other essentials. Youth can participate in a Job Readiness and Development program.

Mission: To end homelessness for all LGBTQ youth by providing them with the skills and support needed to live independently.