By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
7 minutes ago

History: Since 2011, young adults ages 18-25 who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer (LGBTQ) and who are experiencing homelessness have been able to feel safe when visiting Lost-n-Found Youth’s Drop-in Center.

Did you know: Lost-n-Found Youth has a 10-bed transitional house and a 12-bed 90-day emergency shelter to serve all young adults. Each week, an outreach coordinator provides hygiene kits, backpacks, blankets and other essentials. Youth can participate in a Job Readiness and Development program.

Mission: To end homelessness for all LGBTQ youth by providing them with the skills and support needed to live independently.

How you can help: Volunteers can assist at Lost-n-Found Youth’s thrift store and the youth center or sign up to sponsor meals. Other ways to help include donations of clothes, furniture, household items, purchases from an Amazon wish list on their website, or making financial contributions to support their mission and expansion of programs.

To learn more: Visit www.lnfy.org or email volunteer@lnfy.org.

Angela K. Walker
