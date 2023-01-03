Did you know: Lighthouse has taken more than 3,000 families on various retreats. Families enjoy week-long seaside retreats in Florida, Georgia or North Carolina during the summer months. During the fall, Lighthouse hosts one-day or weekend retreats in various states. Volunteers raise money and attend the retreats to help families by serving meals, doing laundry and much more.

Motto: Lighthouse Family Retreat’s mission is to strengthen families living through childhood cancer by providing restorative retreats and helpful resources.