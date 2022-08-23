L.E.A.D. Center for Youth

Did you know: Each year, L.E.A.D. serves about 250 youth who are living in poverty? Young boys and men participate in L.E.A.D.’s Sports Based Youth Development (SBYD) program, where they have access to free year-round programming and to training in the indoor baseball facility. These youngsters also learn how to develop healthy relationships, receive academic support, learn job interview skills, and develop other developmental skills that lead to a productive future.

Mission: L.E.A.D.’s mission is to empower an at-risk generation to lead and transform the city of Atlanta by using baseball to teach Black boys how to overcome crime, poverty and racism.