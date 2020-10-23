Johns Creek neighbors pack 1,000 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child

All year long, a dedicated group seeks out clearance aisles and collects donations.

Ellen Scantland of Ball Ground will be sewing 40 zippered tool bags as gifts for older boys. Christy Mackley of Johns Creek has been collecting shoeboxes, and shoes, all year. And Mackley’s mother from Florida is gathering donated costume jewelry.

Some have opened their homes to store pallets of bulk items, and everyone chips in for expenses, including the $9-per-box shipping fee.

"Marika’s enthusiasm is so contagious, it’s hard not to stay involved,” said Mackley, a neighbor who has participated since the beginning.

Neighbors Jason Williams (age 9) & his mother Erica talk with Marika Chasse in her Johns Creek home. For the past six years, the Chasses have hosted a packing party for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, a project of Samaritan's Purse. Friends and neighbors will help pack 1,000 shoeboxes. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

Volunteer Valerie Nelson and Marika Chasse prepare items for packing at the Chasse's home in Johns Creek. For the past six years, the Chasses have hosted a packing party for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, a project of Samaritan's Purse. Friends and neighbors will help pack 1,000 shoeboxes. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

For Marika Chasse, filling shoeboxes is a full-time, year-round joy that keeps her mind off the pain and disability of cervical dystonia, a chronic neurological disorder she’s endured for almost a decade.

For the first two years of her illness, she was practically bed-ridden, and now, though much better, Chasse said she is not able to drive or continue her career in ophthalmology.

“I lost everything that I thought defined me, but I’m finding my new self through this," she said. "Operation Christmas Child has given me a way to contribute.”

Long before her illness struck, a friend invited Chasse to participate in a shoebox project. She filled her box, then helped out at the Atlanta-based Operation Christmas Child Southeast distribution center, sorting and inspecting boxes in preparation for shipping.

Chasse remembers how exciting it was, like working in Santa’s workshop: “I was like a kid. I couldn’t wipe the grin off my face.”

After Chasse learned that these simple gifts could change a child’s life, she wanted to do more. She served as a year-round volunteer for Operation Christmas Child for a time, but that, too, had to stop when she fell ill.

“When I was so sick, not having the strength to take a shower, my husband would tell me: ‘Operation Christmas Child was something that used to make you happy, find a way to get involved,’” recalled Chasse.

At first, it was getting her church to participate. Chasse remembers seeing stacks of filled shoeboxes in the sanctuary, remembering her physical suffering and thinking: “I am so grateful for this disease to change even one child’s life.”

When the church stopped participating, the Chasses started their shoebox project and asked neighbors and friends to help. Their annual packing party has grown exponentially since 2014, from 125 shoeboxes filled that first year to now just over 1,000 boxes.

While contents vary, all boxes will include hygiene items, school supplies, some footwear, and something to love.

“We just stand amazed,” Marika Chasse said. “We’ve gotten huge donations from Walmart (this year); in years past, we’ve gotten big donations from Target.”

Volunteers Ellen Scantland (left) and Debbie Hudges wrap soap & wash clothes at the home of Marika & Michael Chasse in Johns Creek. For the past six years, the Chasses have hosted a packing party for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, a project of Samaritan's Purse. Friends and neighbors will help pack 1,000 shoeboxes. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

This year’s packing party will be a socially-distanced, two-day event. Still, large crowds are expected, as friends invite friends. Participants will file into the Chasse home and, going bin to bin, will pack shoeboxes then stack them in a rented U-Haul to be taken to a collection site.

As soon as the boxes leave the house, plans for next year begin, says Ellen Scantland, who has also been part of the team since its beginning. "It feels like one big worldwide hug,” she said.

Marika explains it this way: “We have a front-row seat for things God can do through like-minded people. It’s just incredible.”

WHAT IS INSPIRATIONAL ABOUT OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD?

The people: “It’s a collaborative group, a village of people who feel compelled to do something. Everyone does their part. We have people who can’t purchase a single thing, but they will come and put boxes together.” Marika Chasse

“This is something in which every person can participate. You can feel yourself being part of the body of Christ.” Ellen Scantland

When packing, "some people will follow a theme and rearrange items so that their box will hold just what they’ve selected. It really shows the heart of people who fill these boxes.” Christy Mackley

The gifts: “I’ve vowed that there’s not a box going out of my house that doesn’t have something in it to put on feet. To do this is very costly. One lady has personally bought several hundred pairs of shoes online and had them shipped to us. It’s pretty amazing.” Marika Chasse

How to participate: There’s still time to pack your own shoebox. Here’s a way to do it all online. www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/

