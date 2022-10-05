ajc logo
X

Jazz for Kids

Inspire Atlanta
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
1 hour ago

History: Since 2003, the Rialto Center for the Arts Jazz for Kids program has taught middle school students the rich history, art, culture, and musical language of jazz. From percussion instruments to guitar, brass, and woodwinds, students learn how to appreciate and play jazz from professional musicians.

Did you know: In partnership with seven middle schools, eight to 12 students from each school participate in the Jazz for Kids before or after school program. Each month, students learn more than jazz — they learn about the value of collaboration through jazz’s musical art form of improvisation. Throughout the year, students may perform at festivals around town. At the end of the school year, parents, faculty, and the general public are treated to a musical performance by students.

Motto: The mission of the Rialto Center for the Arts is to advance creativity, innovation, and the boundaries of imagination through engaging arts, education, and entertainment.

How you can help: Individual or corporate contributions support the needs of children, such as instrument use or transportation to and from the Jazz for Kids program. Attend Rialto Center for the Arts performances, where a portion of ticket sales benefit the program.

To learn more: Visit https://Rialto.GSU.edu or email lfoster@gsu.edu or phone 404-413-9849.

About the Author

Angela K. Walker
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

The Jolt: Christian leaders rally around embattled Herschel Walker 3h ago

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Bradley’s Buzz: Remember when division titles didn’t matter? This one does
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Gwinnett commuters stuck on I-85 for nearly 3 hours after tractor-trailer crash
39m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

The latest on Braves rookie Spencer Strider
15h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

The latest on Braves rookie Spencer Strider
15h ago

Credit: Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America

Atlanta Boy Scouts partner with community leaders to keep kids safe
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: spe

Female driver keeps on truckin’ – now with a jazzed up cab
1h ago
Man hopes to raise awareness for Down syndrome with movie
19h ago
My Sister’s House
Featured

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
22h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top