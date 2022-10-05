Did you know: In partnership with seven middle schools, eight to 12 students from each school participate in the Jazz for Kids before or after school program. Each month, students learn more than jazz — they learn about the value of collaboration through jazz’s musical art form of improvisation. Throughout the year, students may perform at festivals around town. At the end of the school year, parents, faculty, and the general public are treated to a musical performance by students.

Motto: The mission of the Rialto Center for the Arts is to advance creativity, innovation, and the boundaries of imagination through engaging arts, education, and entertainment.