Hospital art uplifts healthcare workers, patients during COVID

“We knew that art could be of value; it could help somebody if we put it in front of them,” Feight said.

Once, while he was fleshing out a hallway jungle scene at Northside Hospital, a 4-year-old girl with burns from a car explosion came out of her room and asked to paint.

Feight learned a lesson that day: “People are precious and not the art,” he said.

“The little girl made me give it up, and artists usually don’t want to relinquish control of what they are creating,” Feight said. “It was more important than something on that wall, if it would take them away from their pain.”

After that, Feight began putting brushes into the hands of anyone who wanted to help.

Through the years, the foundation has had thousands of people worldwide participate in painting events to create hospital murals.

Murals are now designed on large panels and painted off-site. These panels first go back to the foundation’s Woodstock studio for a touch-up before being shipped to hospitals.

St. Pius X Catholic School football players paint Heart Boards to show their support and appreciation to healthcare worker during the pandemic.

Long-time volunteer Marcia Bansley remembers the early days of painting directly on hospital walls – vibrant animals, such as zebras and giraffes, and big, lovely flowers.

“The foundation would outline the lines of the animals and flora, and volunteers, including patients at the hospital, would fill the outlines with suggested colors,” Bansley said.

“The patients love the bright, cheerful colors and subjects that make them smile,” she added.

The art also brings a smile to healthcare workers, who are sometimes overshadowed by the patients, said Scott Feight, John’s son who is director of the foundation.

“All these years, we would say if a healthcare worker feels better about what they’re doing and are appreciated, then they’re going to provide better care,” Scott said. “Then all of a sudden, COVID hit, and now it’s beautiful to see that people recognize this. It’s front and center of everyone’s mind.”

To celebrate these frontline heroes, the foundation created small “heart board” panels. These can be painted and given as an appreciation to healthcare workers and other first responders.

St. Pius X Catholic School football player Liam Klosky paints a heart board to show his support and appreciation to healthcare workers.

Another pandemic project is a six-panel mural showing people singing from their balconies while in quarantine. Art on each panel tells a true story, one from Chicago and cities in Australia, Brazil, Iraq, Italy and South Africa.

These murals will go to six hospitals for staff and patients to paint.

“The mural was inspired by this overcoming spirit, that no matter what this pandemic is going to do, we’re going to raise our voices and be positive,” Scott said.

With COVID, the foundation had to find a way to adjust and still have people paint together.

Zoom painting parties are forming globally. There are happy hour events and mural projects for extended families who want to socialize but cannot meet face to face.

“Now people can paint on their kitchen table and still make a difference,” Scott said. “When you’re quarantined together as a family, there’s nothing better than to do something for someone else while you’re at home.”

St. Pius X Catholic School football player Jack Tchienchou paints a heart board to show his support and appreciation to healthcare workers.

MORE DETAILS

How John Feight paints through the pandemic, social unrest, and political division:

In Feight’s Big Canoe community, he and a group of neighbors regularly meet on Monday mornings to paint. They call themselves the Big Canoe Touch Up Gang. Because of social distancing, they’ve had to stop their gatherings. However, on Aug. 11, the group met for an online Zoom “Love Paint Fest.” Feight created an art piece with the words: JUST LOVE. Each participant painted their board, then Feight pieced it together.

“It’s an attempt to bring everybody together and focus on love. It’s so much easier to love than to hate,” he said.

John Feight works on the Just Love mural design in his home studio.

Just Love is 'a message to encourage people to create a better world,' says artist John Feight.

What is inspiring about painting together?

Scott Feight, director of the Foundation for Hospital Art: “The power of it is in bringing people together. All the studies scientifically will tell you the power of healing that art has in patient care and people’s attitudes. Ultimately, there’s something visual about bringing people together where they know that if you put something bright and colorful on the wall, it’s going to uplift people’s spirits. It’s something everybody can do and can do while conversing.”

