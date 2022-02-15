Did you know: Each year, children ages 6-16, enjoy one-on-one mentorships, a weeklong residential summer camp with fishing, arts and crafts, horseback riding, talent shows, and workshops that discuss best practices for living with HIV/AIDS. H.E.R.O. for Children also provides tutoring, extracurricular activities, college application fees and more.

Motto: H.E.R.O. for Children’s mission is to improve the “quality of life care” gap for children infected with and affected by HIV/AIDS through enrichment programs, unforgettable experiences and connections with the community across Georgia.