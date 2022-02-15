Hamburger icon
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
History: Nearly 20 years ago, two ambitious University of Georgia students went to Kenya and Brazil to work with children living with HIV/AIDS. In 2003, they started Hearts Everywhere Reaching Out (H.E.R.O.) for Children, Inc. in Georgia after realizing that few organizations here supported children.

Did you know: Each year, children ages 6-16, enjoy one-on-one mentorships, a weeklong residential summer camp with fishing, arts and crafts, horseback riding, talent shows, and workshops that discuss best practices for living with HIV/AIDS. H.E.R.O. for Children also provides tutoring, extracurricular activities, college application fees and more.

Motto: H.E.R.O. for Children’s mission is to improve the “quality of life care” gap for children infected with and affected by HIV/AIDS through enrichment programs, unforgettable experiences and connections with the community across Georgia.

How you can help: Become a mentor; male mentors are especially needed, a camp volunteer, or donate school supplies or new toy items for their annual back-to-school and Holiday of HEROs programs. Financial donations are always welcome.

To learn more: Visit www.heroforchildren.org or email info@heroforchildren.org.

