History: In 2009, two AmeriCorps alums began tutoring and riding bikes with young Black boys in middle school to develop their sense of purpose and self-worth. Those early efforts became Helping Empower Youth, a nonprofit offering programs in science, technology, English and math skills.
Did you know: Children develop critical thinking skills from activities like building go-carts, repairing bikes, gardening, cooking and working with the public. Hey Hydrate! is a program that teaches youth how to operate a business by selling water at stores and events. Through mentoring and building relationships, families gain access to the resources they need most.
Its motto: Inspire. Motivate. Mobilize.
How you can help: Individuals and organizations are needed as mentors. Order water from Hey Hydrate! for upcoming events or conferences. Financial donations to support ongoing programs.
To learn more: Visit www.helpingempoweryouth.org or email programs@helpingempoweryouth.org.