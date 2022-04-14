ajc logo
Inspire Atlanta
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
1 hour ago

History: Since its inception in 1988, Georgia Court Appointed Special Advocates, Inc., or Georgia CASA, has given voice to countless children living in foster care – with particular attention focused on improving the lives of children who were abused or neglected. Appointed by juvenile court judges, CASA volunteers serve as best-interest advocates in dependency (abuse or neglect) proceedings.

Did you know: Through its dedicated volunteers, children displaced from their homes have a caring, consistent adult advocate until they are in a permanent, stable, and safe home environment. More than 2,500 trained CASA volunteers provide personalized attention, both in and out of the courtroom, reaching nearly 10,000 children annually.

Motto: Georgia CASA’s vision is that all children who experience abuse or neglect have the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential with the support of permanent connections to family.

How you can help: Consider becoming a CASA-trained volunteer by completing the volunteer form online to join pre-service training. Or volunteer at an event or activity hosted by one of the CASA programs throughout the state. Financial donations support recruiting and training volunteers, volunteer appreciation opportunities, and the annual recognition awards ceremony.

To learn more: Visit www.gacasa.org or call 404-874-2888.

Angela K. Walker
