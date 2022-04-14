Did you know: Through its dedicated volunteers, children displaced from their homes have a caring, consistent adult advocate until they are in a permanent, stable, and safe home environment. More than 2,500 trained CASA volunteers provide personalized attention, both in and out of the courtroom, reaching nearly 10,000 children annually.

Motto: Georgia CASA’s vision is that all children who experience abuse or neglect have the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential with the support of permanent connections to family.