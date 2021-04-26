History: In 2019, Furnish with Love began partnering with the design community and local nonprofits to furnish apartments for people transitioning from homelessness. Selected families receive a professionally designed home full of quality furniture.
Did you know: Furnish with Love has helped nine deserving families. Home visits with families allow them to personalize an entire apartment of furniture, giving them peace of mind and comfort for a fresh start.
Its motto: Furnish with Love transforms empty housing into uplifting homes for families coming out of homelessness.
How you can help: Volunteers can assist with sanding, priming and painting donated furniture. On the day of installation, volunteers can assist with setting up rooms and assembling beds to hanging artwork before the celebratory “reveal” to families. Financial donations contribute to the costs of purchasing mattresses and sofas, and pay for transportation.
To learn more: Visit www.furnishwithlove.org or email info@furnishwithlove.org.