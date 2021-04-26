ajc logo
X

Furnish with Love

Courtesy of Furnish with Love
Courtesy of Furnish with Love

Credit: Picasa

Credit: Picasa

Inspire Atlanta | 10 minutes ago
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC

History: In 2019, Furnish with Love began partnering with the design community and local nonprofits to furnish apartments for people transitioning from homelessness. Selected families receive a professionally designed home full of quality furniture.

Did you know: Furnish with Love has helped nine deserving families. Home visits with families allow them to personalize an entire apartment of furniture, giving them peace of mind and comfort for a fresh start.

Its motto: Furnish with Love transforms empty housing into uplifting homes for families coming out of homelessness.

How you can help: Volunteers can assist with sanding, priming and painting donated furniture. On the day of installation, volunteers can assist with setting up rooms and assembling beds to hanging artwork before the celebratory “reveal” to families. Financial donations contribute to the costs of purchasing mattresses and sofas, and pay for transportation.

To learn more: Visit www.furnishwithlove.org or email info@furnishwithlove.org.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top