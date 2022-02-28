Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Food 4 Lives

Food 4 Lives

Credit: special

caption arrowCaption
Food 4 Lives

Credit: special

Credit: special

Inspire Atlanta
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
25 minutes ago

History: In 2017, Food 4 Lives was born when a group of students from Georgia Tech and Emory University decided to serve people who were experiencing homelessness in Atlanta with food, shelter, resources and education.

Did you know: Before the pandemic, Food 4 Lives would feed the homeless every Saturday. Now, for nearly two years, 150 families rotate the job of preparing hot daily meals in a 6,500-square-foot, rented space. And they are serving more than 92,000 meals in eight locations. They also partner with six college clubs and eight high-school clubs to distribute meals.

Motto: Creating a culture of service.

How you can help: Volunteer to prep, pack, deliver or experience the joy of serving others. Becoming a monthly donor provides a consistent source of funds for meals and for maintaining the catering kitchen, warehouse, and office space for the all-volunteer staff.

To learn more: Visit food4lives.org, email powell@food4lives.org or text 770-905-4727.

About the Author

Angela K. Walker
Editors' Picks
The Latest
StandUp for Kids
Teen’s ‘Tiny Hugs’ project helps preemies thrive
CEO finishes college degrees after being sidelined by dyslexia
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top