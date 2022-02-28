History: In 2017, Food 4 Lives was born when a group of students from Georgia Tech and Emory University decided to serve people who were experiencing homelessness in Atlanta with food, shelter, resources and education.
Did you know: Before the pandemic, Food 4 Lives would feed the homeless every Saturday. Now, for nearly two years, 150 families rotate the job of preparing hot daily meals in a 6,500-square-foot, rented space. And they are serving more than 92,000 meals in eight locations. They also partner with six college clubs and eight high-school clubs to distribute meals.
Motto: Creating a culture of service.
How you can help: Volunteer to prep, pack, deliver or experience the joy of serving others. Becoming a monthly donor provides a consistent source of funds for meals and for maintaining the catering kitchen, warehouse, and office space for the all-volunteer staff.
To learn more: Visit food4lives.org, email powell@food4lives.org or text 770-905-4727.
