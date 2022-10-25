Did you know: Today, Families First helps families and individuals thrive through programs designed to strengthen their resiliency by addressing their emotional, social and behavioral needs. The organization also helps with food and shelter resources. In 2021, more than 16,000 people received counseling, adoption support services, parenting classes or intensive case management through Families First’s newest initiative, Navigator Care Model. Families First has more than 40 formal community partnerships that can receive referrals.

Motto: “Together, we can build resilient families so all children can thrive.”