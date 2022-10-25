BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden receives his updated COVID-19 vaccine and delivers remarks
Families First

Inspire Atlanta
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
57 minutes ago

History: Families First began as an orphanage for girls who were experiencing homelessness in 1890. It is one of Atlanta’s oldest nonprofits.

Did you know: Today, Families First helps families and individuals thrive through programs designed to strengthen their resiliency by addressing their emotional, social and behavioral needs. The organization also helps with food and shelter resources. In 2021, more than 16,000 people received counseling, adoption support services, parenting classes or intensive case management through Families First’s newest initiative, Navigator Care Model. Families First has more than 40 formal community partnerships that can receive referrals.

Motto: “Together, we can build resilient families so all children can thrive.”

How you can help: Volunteers are needed during the holiday season to wrap gifts or sponsor a family during “Gift A Family.” They are also needed during the annual back-to-school bash or in the community outreach, “Sneakers on the Street.” Monetary and in-kind contributions also are greatly appreciated.

To learn more: Visit familiesfirst.org or call 404-853-2800 or email info@familiesfirst.org.

Angela K. Walker
