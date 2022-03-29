Did you know: In 2020-21, $500,000 in rent and utility payments helped families stay in their homes and stay warm. But more than that, Emmaus House helps residents with access to social services, engages with students in summer reading and afterschool programs, and runs a food pantry. In partnership with the Atlanta Food Bank, Emmaus House gave away more than 100,000 pounds of food in each of the last two years.

Motto: Emmaus House’s mission is to improve the economic and social well-being of the residents of Peoplestown and surrounding neighborhoods.