History: Emmaus House was formed from the idea that a multi-generational approach to education and economic success could serve the residents of Peoplestown. In 1967, with support from the community, organizers firmly planted their roots to support children and families.
Did you know: In 2020-21, $500,000 in rent and utility payments helped families stay in their homes and stay warm. But more than that, Emmaus House helps residents with access to social services, engages with students in summer reading and afterschool programs, and runs a food pantry. In partnership with the Atlanta Food Bank, Emmaus House gave away more than 100,000 pounds of food in each of the last two years.
Motto: Emmaus House’s mission is to improve the economic and social well-being of the residents of Peoplestown and surrounding neighborhoods.
How you can help: Volunteer in the food pantry, tutor children in the afterschool program, or assist at the front desk of their Help Center. Donating food, school supplies, or becoming a monthly donor goes a long way in serving the needs of many families.
To learn more: Visit www.emmaushouseatlanta.org or email gregcole@emmaushouseatlanta.org. The hotline for help number is 404-523-2856.
