History: In 1994, Clarkston Community Center opened its doors to meet the needs of the most culturally diverse community in the country. Initially, the center only served students at Clarkston High School, but it now reaches people from 57 nationalities and more than 150 ethnic groups who live in the area.
Did you know: Each year, the center serves more than 60,000 metro Atlanta residents with English classes for seniors, summer camp, after-school programs and rent assistance. Students are provided with school supplies, access to the internet, meals and snacks. The center also offers COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
Its motto: A gathering place for education, recreation and the arts.
How you can help: Sponsor a child for a summer camp. Volunteers can assist with after-school programs, English classes or summer camps. Financial donations, food or Amazon wish list items are greatly appreciated.
To learn more: Visit clarkstoncommunitycenter.org, call 404-508-1050, or email info@clarkstoncommunitycenter.org.