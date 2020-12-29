History: In 1996, the Mission Church in Atlanta opened its doors to homeless women and children. In 2014, the church opened its campus, now called City of Refuge, which serves more women and families in downtown Atlanta.
Did You Know: Today, 125 women and children call City of Refuge home, with access to a full suite of services – shelter, food, job training, and health and wellness. Anyone in the community can apply for job training, child care, or get help at the medical clinic. This year, 360 people were placed into skilled jobs through the nonprofit’s culinary, mechanic and forklift training.
Motto: City of Refuge is a faith-based environment that helps individuals and families transition out of crisis.
How You Can Help: Hang out with or help elementary-aged children with homework for a couple of hours during the weekday. City of Refuge needs volunteers who can clean and sanitize its campus. Financial donations make it possible to continue supporting the community.
To Learns More: Visit cityofrefugeatl.org or email info@cityofrefugeatl.org.