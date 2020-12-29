Did You Know: Today, 125 women and children call City of Refuge home, with access to a full suite of services – shelter, food, job training, and health and wellness. Anyone in the community can apply for job training, child care, or get help at the medical clinic. This year, 360 people were placed into skilled jobs through the nonprofit’s culinary, mechanic and forklift training.

Motto: City of Refuge is a faith-based environment that helps individuals and families transition out of crisis.