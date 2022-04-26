Did you know: The children and families served by Childkind are supported by a team of social workers, nurses, and mental health professionals. In partnership with the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services, Childkind works with an average of 120 children, ages 0 to 21 each year. Childkind is fully accredited and received a 100% rating with Charity Navigator.

Motto: Childkind’s mission is to empower families caring for children with special healthcare and developmental needs, promoting safe, stable and nurturing homes.