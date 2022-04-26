History: Since 1988, Childkind has provided foster care and family support services for children with medical complexity and developmental disabilities. Originally established to serve children affected by HIV+ and AIDS, the agency expanded its services to include those with any complex medical or developmental diagnoses.
Did you know: The children and families served by Childkind are supported by a team of social workers, nurses, and mental health professionals. In partnership with the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services, Childkind works with an average of 120 children, ages 0 to 21 each year. Childkind is fully accredited and received a 100% rating with Charity Navigator.
Motto: Childkind’s mission is to empower families caring for children with special healthcare and developmental needs, promoting safe, stable and nurturing homes.
How you can help: Anyone interested in becoming a foster or respite parent should visit Childkind’s website or call Genee Haynes at 404-248-1980, Ext. 229. Childkind needs volunteers for its annual toy drive, and welcomes financial donations. For more information, contact Shanda Maiolo at 404-248-1980, Ext. 221. Donations are welcome.
To learn more: Visit childkind.org or email klehman@childkind.org.
