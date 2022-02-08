History: In 1994, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper became the 11th licensed Waterkeeper Alliance organization in the United States. The nonprofit grew from one canoe and one river keeper to 17 staffers, multiple motorboats, and thousands of volunteers.
Did you know: Water from the Chattahoochee provides drinking water for many metro Atlanta residents. Contaminants from sources like trash, parking lots, industrial sites and dog parks can flow into the river during heavy rains. It takes monitoring, research, collaboration and more to keep the water clean.
Motto: CRK’s mission is to educate, advocate and secure the protection and stewardship of the Chattahoochee River and its watershed, to restore and conserve their ecological health for the people and wildlife that depend on it.
How you can help: Become a member or volunteer. Visit CRK’s website to learn about keeping the river safe for drinking, fishing, and recreation, like kayaking. Donations always welcome.
To learn more: Visit chattahoochee.org or email info@chattahoochee.org.
About the Author