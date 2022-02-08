Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper

Credit: contributed

caption arrowCaption
Chattahoochee Riverkeeper

Credit: contributed

Credit: contributed

Inspire Atlanta
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
7 minutes ago

History: In 1994, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper became the 11th licensed Waterkeeper Alliance organization in the United States. The nonprofit grew from one canoe and one river keeper to 17 staffers, multiple motorboats, and thousands of volunteers.

Did you know: Water from the Chattahoochee provides drinking water for many metro Atlanta residents. Contaminants from sources like trash, parking lots, industrial sites and dog parks can flow into the river during heavy rains. It takes monitoring, research, collaboration and more to keep the water clean.

Motto: CRK’s mission is to educate, advocate and secure the protection and stewardship of the Chattahoochee River and its watershed, to restore and conserve their ecological health for the people and wildlife that depend on it.

How you can help: Become a member or volunteer. Visit CRK’s website to learn about keeping the river safe for drinking, fishing, and recreation, like kayaking. Donations always welcome.

To learn more: Visit chattahoochee.org or email info@chattahoochee.org.

About the Author

Angela K. Walker
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Living Walls
92-year-old has crocheted more than 100 hats for charity
Lucy’s inspiring tale: A pet owner’s nightmare has a happy ending
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top