Chattahoochee Riverkeeper

Did you know: Water from the Chattahoochee provides drinking water for many metro Atlanta residents. Contaminants from sources like trash, parking lots, industrial sites and dog parks can flow into the river during heavy rains. It takes monitoring, research, collaboration and more to keep the water clean.

Motto: CRK’s mission is to educate, advocate and secure the protection and stewardship of the Chattahoochee River and its watershed, to restore and conserve their ecological health for the people and wildlife that depend on it.