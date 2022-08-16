Did you know: Between 2019 to 2021, Caring For Others served more than 4 million pounds of food and continues to offer financial assistance to those in need. Programs like No Bare Soles give away new shoes to children before school starts, and Comfort & Care provides essentials like blankets, sheets and towels. The Care Loft is a store that sells new home goods, accessories and apparel.

Motto: Caring For Others exists to help individuals and families struggling with poverty to live with dignity.