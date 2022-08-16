History: Eslene Richmond-Shockley, the founder of Caring For Others, will tell you that the idea to serve her community and start a nonprofit was inspired by God. In 2001, partners, volunteers and community members came together to serve more than 300 families during its inaugural Christmas event.
Did you know: Between 2019 to 2021, Caring For Others served more than 4 million pounds of food and continues to offer financial assistance to those in need. Programs like No Bare Soles give away new shoes to children before school starts, and Comfort & Care provides essentials like blankets, sheets and towels. The Care Loft is a store that sells new home goods, accessories and apparel.
Motto: Caring For Others exists to help individuals and families struggling with poverty to live with dignity.
How you can help: Shop at the Care Loft, as purchases fund programs and outreach initiatives that serve people in need. Register online to participate in food distribution, sorting clothes, or other outreach activities. Financial donations are always welcome.
To learn more: Visit caring4others.org or email contactus@caring4others.org or call 404-761-0133.
About the Author