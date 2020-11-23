History: Canine Assistants was founded nearly 30 years ago to provide service dogs for adults and children in need.
Did You Know: These service dogs can open and close doors, pick up items from the floor, turn lights on and off, alert others if someone is having a medical episode, and more. So far, more than 2,000 dogs have assisted recipients. In 2009, Canine Assistants began partnering with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and have provided 19 dogs to the hospital.
Motto: Educating the dogs that change the world.
How You Can Help: Volunteers can foster one of the golden retrievers, Labrador retrievers, or golden doodles preparing for life as a service dog. Those wanting to help in other ways can visit the nonprofit’s website or Amazon for wish-list items. Financial donations are needed. For every dollar given, 97 cents goes toward the program.
To Learns More: Visit canineassistants.org or email info@canineassistants.org.