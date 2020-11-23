Did You Know: These service dogs can open and close doors, pick up items from the floor, turn lights on and off, alert others if someone is having a medical episode, and more. So far, more than 2,000 dogs have assisted recipients. In 2009, Canine Assistants began partnering with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and have provided 19 dogs to the hospital.

Motto: Educating the dogs that change the world.