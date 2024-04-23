Inspire Atlanta

Businesswoman puts priority on giving back

Cookbook she and her family wrote provided money for 100,000 meals for those in need
Allison Hill prepares to store groceries she brought to Lucero Liborio in her southwest Atlanta home. Hill and her family renovated Liborio's kitchen recently. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Phil Skinner

Credit: Phil Skinner

Allison Hill prepares to store groceries she brought to Lucero Liborio in her southwest Atlanta home. Hill and her family renovated Liborio's kitchen recently. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
By Nancy Badertscher – For the AJC
30 minutes ago

At first glance, longtime Atlantan Allison Hill may appear to be just another accomplished executive in marketing and finance.

But her passions transcend balance sheets and board rooms. She’s a mom, storyteller and staunch advocate for a workplace and a world that are more inclusive and compassionate.

Hill has felt this way since high school, when she forged a deep connection with the daughter of her favorite teacher, Sherri Mills Hubbard. As Hill got to know 5-year-old Nikki, who has Down syndrome, she realized the girl was not defined by her disability but by the sweetness and love she radiated.

Allison Hill (right) gets a hug from Antonio Velazquez in the renovated kitchen that Hill and her family provided. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Phil Skinner

icon to expand image

Credit: Phil Skinner

That—along with her mother’s example of kindness first —put Hill on a lifetime path of doing good for others, whether it was raising money as a teen for Easter Seals, a national charity devoted to helping the disabled, or taking her two daughters with her to deliver food to those in need.

“At a young age, I just realized there’s so much good to do for others, and why not try to do that as much as you can,” Hill said.

Five years ago, Hill, a Cornell University graduate, changed her work focus from marketing. Today, she leads a private equity firm’s social impact initiatives, including diversity, inclusion and philanthropy.

Allison Hill (left) shares an apple with Lucero Liborio and her two children Gabriella Velazquez and Antonio Velazquez in their southwest Atlanta home. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Phil Skinner

icon to expand image

Credit: Phil Skinner

But her true spirit really shined bright in the lockdown days of 2020. She and her family packed for a getaway with her parents in Maine, thinking the disruption from the pandemic might last two weeks, not months.

“But there was a lot of sadness,” said Hill, whose daughters Chauncey and Cristina were 18 and 16 at the time. “Prom was being canceled. Graduation was being canceled. And then you are looking on TV and you see the drone video of the Austin food bank with all these people out of work through no fault of their own.”

Allison Hill (center) and daughters Cristina Hill, 20, (left) and Chauncey Hill, 22. They, along with husband and father Geoff Hill, recently donated four kitchen renovations to families in need in Atlanta. Courtesy of Allison Hill

Credit: Photo courtesy of Allison Hill

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Allison Hill

As a mom, she was looking for a distraction and a way the family could help others during that terrible time. Hill called a family meeting, so they could hash out options for what they could do. The family eventually voted to produce a cookbook and give all proceeds to charity. Everyone had a part. Hill was one of the cooks. Sixteen-year-old Cristina did the photography for the book. Hill’s dad was the taste tester.

Hill’s daughters loved the finished product, which sold enough copies to provide 100,000 plus meals through Feeding America, hence, the cookbook name, “Feeding Family, Feeding America.”

“They are so happy they did it and didn’t just rot away playing X-box or something,” Hill said. “It was a lot of work, but they never gave up.”

The family of four spun this into a nonprofit, “Eat Laugh Give,” in 2022 and decided to pour themselves and some of their money into following Allison Hill’s strong belief in the power of shared meals and personal connections.

Allison Hill, an Atlanta businesswoman and married other of two, is living out a lesson her mother taught her: Kindness first. “At a young age, I just realized there’s so much good to do for others, and why not try to do that as much as you can,” Hill said. Courtesy of Allison Hill

Credit: Photo courtesy of Allison Hill

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Allison Hill

This year, with help from the Atlanta nonprofit Agape Youth & Family Center, Hill selected four low-income families to receive free kitchen renovations, from new cabinets and appliances to backsplashes and countertops, through her “Heart of the Home” initiative.

Nell Benn, Agape’s chief executive officer, said Hill made each family a part of the project. She sat down with them, listening to their needs and asking for their input on paint colors and other design choices.

“The families are extremely grateful,” Benn said. “A couple of the moms cried. They were so thankful and grateful.”

And Hill’s still going strong.

In May, her children’s book, “Lolly the Left Out Lobster,” goes on sale through local and national booksellers. She said she penned the book to captivate children’s minds with Lolly’s adventures while planting in them seeds of acceptance with empathy, compassion and understanding.

English and journalism teacher Sherri Mills Hubbard keeps up with her former students, including Hill, through Facebook. She said she is not surprised that Hill is following her passion for helping others.

She remembers that when Hill was on the student council, she helped organize a group of students who volunteered weekly to go play with children at a daycare center for developmentally delayed youngsters.

“Once you do it, you get those warm and fuzzy feelings—that feeling you get when you are helping others,” Hubbard said. “It’s just a rewarding thing, and Allison caught that.”

HOW TO HELP

To learn more about the Hill family’s nonprofit go to Eat Laugh Give at eatlaughgive.com.

About the Author

Nancy Badertscher
Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Preparing for the worst, Georgia election officials and police plan ahead

Credit: Screenshot of T-Pain's Instagram

T-Pain’s truck hit by alleged drunken driver near his Roswell home
52m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cityhood heats up in Gwinnett as hundreds attend town hall
1h ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Hush money trial: Trump uses court break to slam judge on social media
17m ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Hush money trial: Trump uses court break to slam judge on social media
17m ago

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO / SPECIAL

Man using magnet in creek finds new evidence in Craigslist killings, GBI says
26m ago
The Latest

Credit: spec

Office park rescues and cares for a colony of community cats
Group taking sex trafficking fight to source: men
Atlanta author and speaker finds hope and healing in the darkness
Featured

Credit: AP

Another record night for Acuña, who didn’t know he was on brink of history
Follow updates as NY testimony resumes in Donald Trump hush money case
17m ago
Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?