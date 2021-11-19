Backpack Project distributes necessities on Homeless Heroes Day

“It never occurred to me how important this right is until a friend had a homeless client who was so tired of sleeping outside that she stepped in front of a car,” said Ross. “If the general public was aware of what’s going on in homeless encampments, they would be alarmed. I’ve seen a pregnant woman huddled over an open flame under a tarp in snowy weather. It’s unthinkable.”

Ross said there are many misconceptions about homeless people.

“I think people who haven’t engaged with homelessness are scared, nervous, or don’t know where to start. That’s difficult because you may carry a problematic or erroneous stigma,” said Ross. “My stance is you should see people as neighbors and work to ensure your neighbors aren’t suffering.”

Bec Cranford, who will speak at Homeless Heroes Day, agrees with Ross that there are stigmas and homeless people are worthy of respect, basic rights and compassion. Cranford, who has worked as the director of community engagement and volunteerism at Gateway Center for a decade, knows firsthand what it’s like to be homeless.

“I had a truck I could sleep in, so I’d say I experienced privileged homelessness,” said Cranford, 44. “I slept in alleys, inside of clubs, and I slept inside my truck. I found myself in horrible situations where I was preyed upon, I got into the drug scene. It’s when I overdosed that I decided to fix my life. My only framework was spirituality, so I went back to that.”

Cranford earned her master’s in divinity. She wanted to be in a position where she could offer hope.

“I’m not a messiah or a guru,” said Cranford. “It’s my homeless friends, the guests at Gateway, who offer me hope and salvation. They save me more than I save them. I have met some of the wisest people living on the streets of Atlanta. There is so much wisdom to be gained if we just humble ourselves and listen to people.”

For those who may not understand the daily struggles involved with homelessness, Cranford described the typical day in the life of a homeless person.

They wake in the woods, in an alleyway, or on the steps of a church and must find a safe place to go to the bathroom. They don’t know if they can find food or hospitality anywhere, or if they’ll be able to brush their teeth. They may have to walk miles to get to a soup kitchen or to an organization that provides sack lunches or shower facilities. The wear and tear on their feet and bodies, the exposure to the elements, their vulnerability to drug use, the damage to their psyche – it’s all so much. Many of these individuals are isolated. When is the last time they had a hug? When is the last time someone said their name? If they’re alone, can they sleep without fearing someone will try to oppress or use them? Then, when morning light comes, they wake, sleep deprived, and do it all over again.

“For our friends experiencing this life, receiving a backpack from Homeless Heroes Day gives them some dignity, grace and compassion, as well as an opportunity to learn about resources available to them,” said Cranford. “Some may not be ready to take the step to get help, but thanks to this event, they’ll know where to find us when they’re ready.”

While volunteers are no longer needed for Homeless Heroes Day, donations are always welcome at www.thebackpackproject.ngo.

If you would like to learn ways you, your children, or company can get involved with The Backpack Project, e-mail William Ross at william@thebackpackproject.ngo.

