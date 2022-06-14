ajc logo
Atlanta Victim Assistance

Available to people in need of help.

Available to people in need of help.

Inspire Atlanta
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
1 hour ago

History: For more than 40 years, advocates at Atlanta Victim Assistance have worked alongside first responders and others to ensure that victims of crimes and their family members receive the support they need to become victors.

Did you know: Atlanta Victim Assistance advocates are available to victims and their families within 24 hours after a fire or crime, such as domestic violence, sexual assault, or homicide. Whether it’s providing resources, such as temporary housing, clothes, toiletries or gift cards, Atlanta Victim Assistance stands in the gap and, at times, works on the scene. People in need of help can reach out 24 hours, seven days a week.

Motto: Moving Victims to Victors.

How you can help: Volunteers can support Atlanta Victim Assistance by donating new clothes for children and adults, gift cards, toiletries or disposable diapers. Volunteers also are welcome to provide administrative support in the office so that their advocates can focus on giving support to victims and their families. Become a friend and sign up to receive updates in their monthly newsletter.

To learn more: Visit atlantava.org or email info@atlantava.org.

