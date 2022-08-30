Atlanta Mission @ Work

History: Atlanta Mission’s @Work is transforming the lives of its clients through an intensive four-week job training program. It started in 2019, replicating a program in Chicago called Cara that helps to move people from poverty to employment stability.
Did you know: Each week, clients come to class wearing professional attire and are ready to learn the importance of being on time, resolving conflicts, writing résumés and interviewing. More than 217 people have graduated, and graduates have an 89% job retention rate. To ensure their success, retention coaches offer resources, guidance, and support for up to one year after graduation.
Motto: Obtain employment, maintain a healthy relationship and become housing eligible.
How you can help: Donations of new or gently worn professional attire for men or women are needed. Financial donations will provide the necessary resources to reach and train people experiencing homelessness or poverty. In addition, volunteers who want to teach job readiness skills, such as how to prepare for a job interview, write a resume, or resolve conflicts, may contact @Work for upcoming opportunities.
To learn more: Visit atlantamission.org or email info@atlantamission.org.
