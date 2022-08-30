Atlanta Mission @ Work

How you can help: Donations of new or gently worn professional attire for men or women are needed. Financial donations will provide the necessary resources to reach and train people experiencing homelessness or poverty. In addition, volunteers who want to teach job readiness skills, such as how to prepare for a job interview, write a resume, or resolve conflicts, may contact @Work for upcoming opportunities.

To learn more: Visit atlantamission.org or email info@atlantamission.org.