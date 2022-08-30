BreakingNews
UPDATE: I-285 westbound lanes in Dunwoody to close again tonight for inspection
ajc logo
X

Atlanta Mission @ Work

Atlanta Mission @ Work. Courtesy of Gary S. Chapman

Credit: Photo ©Copyright Gary S. Chapman 2019

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Mission @ Work. Courtesy of Gary S. Chapman

Credit: Photo ©Copyright Gary S. Chapman 2019

Inspire Atlanta
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
1 hour ago

History: Atlanta Mission’s @Work is transforming the lives of its clients through an intensive four-week job training program. It started in 2019, replicating a program in Chicago called Cara that helps to move people from poverty to employment stability.

Did you know: Each week, clients come to class wearing professional attire and are ready to learn the importance of being on time, resolving conflicts, writing résumés and interviewing. More than 217 people have graduated, and graduates have an 89% job retention rate. To ensure their success, retention coaches offer resources, guidance, and support for up to one year after graduation.

Motto: Obtain employment, maintain a healthy relationship and become housing eligible.

How you can help: Donations of new or gently worn professional attire for men or women are needed. Financial donations will provide the necessary resources to reach and train people experiencing homelessness or poverty. In addition, volunteers who want to teach job readiness skills, such as how to prepare for a job interview, write a resume, or resolve conflicts, may contact @Work for upcoming opportunities.

To learn more: Visit atlantamission.org or email info@atlantamission.org.

About the Author

Angela K. Walker
Editors' Picks
Vote: Week 1 Falcons Coach of the Week23h ago
The Jolt: District Attorney Fani Willis sets Trump probe timeline
5h ago
Atlanta Lyric stages a familiar ‘Guys and Dolls’
How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 2
How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 2
Falcons’ Justin Shaffer among first group of cuts as list grows
23m ago
The Latest
Two metro teens take advantage of push for diversity in animal care
42m ago
Johns Creek student makes ‘buddy packages’ for foster kids
L.E.A.D. Center for Youth
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
21h ago
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
8h ago
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
7h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top