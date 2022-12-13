History: In only 43 years, the Atlanta Community Food Bank has risen from its humble beginnings in the basement of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Peachtree Street to become one of the largest food banks in the country. It all started with giving out soup and sandwiches to those experiencing homelessness.
Did you know: The Atlanta Community Food Bank’s distribution center has 350,000 square feet of space and houses shelf-stable, fresh, frozen and perishable foods. Each month, an average of 8.5 million pounds of food is distributed to its network of 700 community-based nonprofit organizations across 29 counties in Georgia.
Motto: The Atlanta Community Food Bank’s mission is to engage, educate and empower the community to fight hunger.
How you can help: The Atlanta Community Food Bank always looks for individual or group volunteers, including children ages 8 and up, to assist in their food sorting center. There are also opportunities to volunteer in the Stone Mountain food center, where volunteers can sort and distribute food directly to community members. Financial contributions are always welcome.
To learn more: Visit acfb.org or call 404-892-3333.
About the Author
Credit: Gwinnett County Department of Corrections