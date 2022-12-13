ajc logo
X

Atlanta Community Food Bank

Inspire Atlanta
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
1 hour ago

History: In only 43 years, the Atlanta Community Food Bank has risen from its humble beginnings in the basement of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Peachtree Street to become one of the largest food banks in the country. It all started with giving out soup and sandwiches to those experiencing homelessness.

Did you know: The Atlanta Community Food Bank’s distribution center has 350,000 square feet of space and houses shelf-stable, fresh, frozen and perishable foods. Each month, an average of 8.5 million pounds of food is distributed to its network of 700 community-based nonprofit organizations across 29 counties in Georgia.

Motto: The Atlanta Community Food Bank’s mission is to engage, educate and empower the community to fight hunger.

How you can help: The Atlanta Community Food Bank always looks for individual or group volunteers, including children ages 8 and up, to assist in their food sorting center. There are also opportunities to volunteer in the Stone Mountain food center, where volunteers can sort and distribute food directly to community members. Financial contributions are always welcome.

To learn more: Visit acfb.org or call 404-892-3333.

About the Author

Angela K. Walker
Editors' Picks

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Social media reacts to death of Mike Leach at 611h ago

Credit: File photo

The Jolt: Buckhead cityhood backers fundraise after stabbing death
5h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Department of Corrections

BREAKING: Gwinnett officer shot, killed at correctional center; suspect at large
1h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘If she wasn’t safe, no one is.’ Family of Buckhead stabbing victim grateful for arrest
5h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘If she wasn’t safe, no one is.’ Family of Buckhead stabbing victim grateful for arrest
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech reels in Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane from transfer portal
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Phil Skinner

Teen has been a companion to seniors during pandemic
37m ago
Charity brings sunshine into lives of special-needs children
Students Without Mothers
Featured

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
1h ago
DOJ subpoenas Georgia elections office in probe of Trump efforts to overturn 2020 result
19h ago
GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top