Did you know: The Atlanta Community Food Bank’s distribution center has 350,000 square feet of space and houses shelf-stable, fresh, frozen and perishable foods. Each month, an average of 8.5 million pounds of food is distributed to its network of 700 community-based nonprofit organizations across 29 counties in Georgia.

Motto: The Atlanta Community Food Bank’s mission is to engage, educate and empower the community to fight hunger.