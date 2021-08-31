Architectural firm celebrates 25 years with 25 good deeds

“We’re proud of having 25 years under our belt,” Van Slyke said. “That’s actually kind of difficult [to achieve] in our industry.”

Caption Goode Van Slyke Architecture's co-founders Chris Goode (left) and Paul Van Slyke. Courtesy of Van Slyke Architecture Credit: Special to The AJC Credit: Special to The AJC

The firm weathered the construction downturns associated with the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the Great Recession of 2008, and, lately, the pandemic.

“We’ve gone from limping along in the recession to doing really well,” Van Slyke said, noting that the firm only recently opened a second office in Greensboro, N.C.

With 25 good deeds to mark 25 years, the firm is “organizing something we’ve been doing for a long time.

“It’s not a foreign idea. It’s just taking it up a notch,” Van Slyke said.

This includes donating its architects’ design talents to creating office space for one of Atlanta’s oldest charities, The Empty Stocking Fund.

Some of the “good deeds” involve donating time more than money. For instance, Goode Van Slyke employees created hand-written notes and cards to deliver to participants in Atlanta’s Meals on Wheels program during the pandemic. The idea was to let these seniors know that, in this time of isolation, they have not been forgotten, said Crystal Genter, the firm’s marketing coordinator.

As probably its largest anniversary undertakings, the firm is supporting Himalayan Children’s Charities, a 21-year-old Atlanta nonprofit that helps orphaned, abandoned and impoverished children in Nepal.

The firm and one of its employees will be helping five children try to break out of poverty before adulthood, largely through care, mentoring and higher education.

“You talk about $1 making a difference,” Van Slyke said. “Of course, we’re contributing more than $1, but every dollar is incredibly effective in this program.”

Bruce Keenan, co-founder and president of Himalayan Children’s Charities, said the nonprofit “could not do this without folks like Paul and Crystal.

Caption Crystal Genter and Stephen Cook, of the architectural firm Goode Van Slyke, at the Atlanta Community Food Bank in East Point. The firm is celebrating its 25th anniversary by doing 25 good deeds. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

“It takes a village,” Keenan said. “With their support, we give the kids an opportunity to succeed.”

To date, the firm has undertaken about half of its 25 good deeds and spent about $25,000 to $30,000, an amount that Van Slyke knows pales in comparison to the charitable gifts of large corporations.

“But it’s big in its impact,” Van Slyke said. “And we’re sticking true to our cause.”

And that cause, he said, for him and many others who choose architecture as a career, is to “design these cool buildings, have fun with that” and “impact the community in a positive way.”

MORE DETAILS

Goode Van Slyke Architecture is celebrating 25 years in business by performing 25 good deeds. The firm, located in Atlanta near the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, is ramping up support for some organizations it has backed previously. The firm also reached out to its business associates and clients for suggestions on worthy projects.

Here’s a partial list of the beneficiaries of the firm’s good deeds