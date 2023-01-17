Did you know: During the COVID-19 pandemic, their youngest client was 7 years old. Since opening its doors, Alma Domestic Violence Foundation has served more than 10,000 domestic abuse

survivors. In 2022, a total of 1,978 services were provided. All services are free, including emergency housing, food, clothing, licensed therapy and classes such as financial literacy.

Motto: You always have someone to call, call Alma Domestic Violence Foundation.