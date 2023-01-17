ajc logo
Alma Domestic Violence Foundation

Inspire Atlanta
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
22 minutes ago

History: When a person suffers abuse by the hands of an intimate partner or family member, they may receive support from Alma Domestic Violence Foundation in a variety of ways. Founder, Alma G. Davis started the organization in 2005 and with a rise of domestic violence cases, the foundation has expanded its services to reach survivors across the state of Georgia and beyond.

Did you know: During the COVID-19 pandemic, their youngest client was 7 years old. Since opening its doors, Alma Domestic Violence Foundation has served more than 10,000 domestic abuse
survivors. In 2022, a total of 1,978 services were provided. All services are free, including emergency housing, food, clothing, licensed therapy and classes such as financial literacy.

Motto: You always have someone to call, call Alma Domestic Violence Foundation.

How you can help: Volunteer with the organization, donate critical care supplies, or participate in a community awareness event. Financial donations to Alma Domestic Violence Foundation helps survivors get the free services and care they need to attain self-sufficiency.

To learn more: Visit almadvf.org or email info@almadvf.org or call 844-435-6468.

Angela K. Walker
