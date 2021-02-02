Agape Youth & Family Center

History: In 1997, Agape opened as a community center providing afterschool programs for elementary-aged children and day programs for senior citizens. It started as an outreach ministry from Trinity Presbyterian Church, located in northwest Atlanta.
Did You Know: Today, Agape assists 200 children in grades K-12 who participate in the in-school, after-school, and summer programs. Senior citizens and disabled adults remain active with RAGTime (Recreation, Activities, and Games) throughout each week. During the pandemic, Agape provided more than $125,000 in grocery gift cards and emergency assistance, as well as 43,000 meals.
Motto: Agape’s mission is to help children and families discover, embrace, and achieve their full potential.
How You Can Help: Sponsor a meal for students, donate supplies for Agape’s Backpack Giveaway event or toys during the Christmas holiday season, or make a financial donation. Volunteers are welcome to assist with meal preparation.
To Learn More: Visit agapeatlanta.org or call 404-367-3947.