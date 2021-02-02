Agape Youth & Family Center

Did You Know: Today, Agape assists 200 children in grades K-12 who participate in the in-school, after-school, and summer programs. Senior citizens and disabled adults remain active with RAGTime (Recreation, Activities, and Games) throughout each week. During the pandemic, Agape provided more than $125,000 in grocery gift cards and emergency assistance, as well as 43,000 meals.

Motto: Agape’s mission is to help children and families discover, embrace, and achieve their full potential.