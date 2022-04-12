How the Savannah port is spurring growth

The Port of Savannah was a significant lure, said Don Young, the chief executive officer. “We export about two-thirds of our product.”

Stonemont Financial Group, an Atlanta-based investment company, is capital partner in the development of the 1,500 acre Georgia International Trade Center, just eight miles from the Port of Savannah. Created in 2019 with a plan for 7.7 million square feet of warehouses, the site has snagged a series of companies, said Steve Yeager, senior vice president.

“At this point, 90% of that is built or under construction,” he said.

InventureIT has seen business boom since opening an office to exploit the Port’s spin-off growth in 2019, said Stacey Roach, chief operating officer.

The Dalton-based company wires buildings, sets up Internet connections, computer systems and manages tech systems in warehouses and logistics operations around Savannah.

“We’ve gone from three to 30 people in a three-year period,” he said.

Broe Real Estate Group partnered with the Effingham County industrial Development Authority about six years ago to create the Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub on 2,600 acres about a dozen miles from the port.

Since early 2020, the Denver-based company has leased roughly 2.1 million square feet of distribution and warehouse space to a small group of companies, said Sean Fitzsimmons, senior vice president for Broe.

Some of the firms are focused on imports, some are angling at export, he said.

“Certainly, there’s been a surge in growth in both the port and in real estate demand,” he said.

Alix Partners, a national consulting company, handles and advises on projects which often involve movement of cargo. The past few years, the company has been steering clients away from use of West Coast ports, said Foster Finlay, Atlanta-based managing director.

Savannah is more efficient, he said.

“When I hear feedback from clients, from people who are dealing with the Port of Savannah, they are pretty pleased,” Finlay said.