Georgia’s mixed messages on electric vehicles

The state has encouraged the electric vehicle market on some occasions and has introduced impediments at other times:
Georgia incentives
10% state tax credit for a business that buys an EV charging station and makes it available to public
$250 rebate from Georgia Power and Cobb EMC for residential customers who install an EV charging station
Discounted rate for Georgia Power customers who charge EVs overnight
Free power for Cobb EMC customers who charge EVs overnight
Georgia disincentives
EVs charged an extra $213.70 for yearly vehicle registration
In 2015, the state ended a $5,000 tax credit for EV purchases
(SOURCES: U.S. Dept of Energy and Georgia Power)
