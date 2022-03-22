Forsyth County population through the years

1912 — Forsyth County was home to 1,098 Black residents in 1912 before the racial cleansing, about 10 percent of the county’s population. More than 1,000 Black people left in the purge.
1920-1987 — Forsyth County was 100% white from 1920 through 1940. The 1987 civil rights demonstration led by Hosea Williams was prompted by a white resident, concerned that there were almost no Black people in the county when he moved there five years earlier.
1990 — People of color had started to move back into Forsyth by 1990 when 44,763 people lived in the county: 14 Black, 635 Latinos and 81 Asians.
2010 — There were approximately 7,200 Black residents in Forsyth by 2010, plus 15,000 Latinos, and nearly 9,000 Asians among the population of 175,511.
2020 — Black people made up 4.4% or 11,000 of 251,283 residents. Asians represented 15.5% or 40,000 residents and Latinos 9.7% or 24,000.
SOURCES: US Census, The New Georgia Encyclopedia, History.com, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports and John Perry.