Forsyth County population through the years

1920-1987 — Forsyth County was 100% white from 1920 through 1940. The 1987 civil rights demonstration led by Hosea Williams was prompted by a white resident, concerned that there were almost no Black people in the county when he moved there five years earlier.

1990 — People of color had started to move back into Forsyth by 1990 when 44,763 people lived in the county: 14 Black, 635 Latinos and 81 Asians.