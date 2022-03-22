African American Descendants of Forsyth Scholarship

Faith leaders have started a scholarship fund for descendants of families forced to leave Forsyth County during the racial cleansing of 1912. Their goal: to raise $250,000 to award to eligible high school seniors and college undergraduates.
Applications will be accepted through April 30 and awards will be announced June 15 for the fall semester.
Each recipient can receive up to $10,000 annually for a four-year scholarship. The amount granted will be based on the amount of funds raised each year.
To apply, students must show proof of being a direct descendant of an African American family who lived in Forsyth County until 1912 and write an essay describing their family’s journey after the purge.
To learn more, donate and apply, go to www.forsythscholarship.com.