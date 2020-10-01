Learn about AJC website updates

A better organized homepage and sections to showcase more content

An updated site navigation that provides easier and expanded access to the topics we cover

Easier access to our exclusive podcasts

Highlighting our local news, politics and entertainment columnists

Greater exposure to national news content

Distinguishing newsroom content from advertising and sponsored content

Streamlined access to our digital products including the AJC ePaper (now found in the drop-down of your profile section; that’s also where you can access our AJC Help and FAQs)

“We are making these updates because we want to deliver the best digital experience to our readers, and we want readers to see our commitment to quality journalism on AJC.com,” said Monica Richardson, senior managing editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Some of these updates are things that our readers asked for, and I’m pleased that we are able to provide them.

“We offer so much rich content in various forms – from stories and documentary-style videos to interactive graphics and specialized data visualization projects, and our goal is to bring you the fullest content experience from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newsroom.”