Learn about AJC website updates

Thank you for making The Atlanta Journal-Constitution your choice for news and information. Today, you will find a slightly different look when you visit our AJC.com homepage from your mobile device and on desktop.
We have made updates to AJC.com that are built around the best design practices to highlight even more of our journalism. It’s one of the many ways we are committed to providing readers the most up-to-date, local, breaking and in-depth investigative coverage of important issues.
New content features include:
- A better organized homepage and sections to showcase more content
- An updated site navigation that provides easier and expanded access to the topics we cover
- Easier access to our exclusive podcasts
- Highlighting our local news, politics and entertainment columnists
- Greater exposure to national news content
- Distinguishing newsroom content from advertising and sponsored content
- Streamlined access to our digital products including the AJC ePaper (now found in the drop-down of your profile section; that’s also where you can access our AJC Help and FAQs)
“We are making these updates because we want to deliver the best digital experience to our readers, and we want readers to see our commitment to quality journalism on AJC.com,” said Monica Richardson, senior managing editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Some of these updates are things that our readers asked for, and I’m pleased that we are able to provide them.
“We offer so much rich content in various forms – from stories and documentary-style videos to interactive graphics and specialized data visualization projects, and our goal is to bring you the fullest content experience from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newsroom.”
Every digital improvement we make gives our readers more ways to experience local journalism and connect with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. We will continue to innovate, and you can expect even more updates in the near future as we work to improve our digital experience overall.