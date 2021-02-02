Download the newly designed Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper Android app

“The app allows us to continue to lead the way in Atlanta with credible breaking, local and investigative news – the quality journalism that our readers trust from us online,” said AJC Editor Kevin Riley. “I am also very excited that the new version of our ePaper app will provide enhanced functionality and a better reading experience, especially for those viewing our content on mobile devices, where most of our online news is consumed.”

An update of the iPhone version of the ePaper app is planned in February. The ePaper apps for Android and iPhone can be downloaded for free from your favorite app stores.