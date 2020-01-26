Rick Fox was not a passenger in helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Despite Rick Fox trending on Twitter, the retired Lakers star was not involved in the crash that killed Kobe Bryant.
Bryant was on his way to a basketball game with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna when the crash happened. Those aboard the helicopter included another player and a parent, but it was not Rick Fox.
» RELATED: NBA great Kobe Bryant, daughter, others killed in helicopter crash
» RELATED: Fans mourn death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Rick’s stepdaughter confirmed on Twitter that he was not involved in the fatal crash.
» RELATED: Photos: Kobe Bryant through the years against the Hawks
To confirm my stepdad Rick Fox is ALIVE and safe! I just got off the phone with my sister. We are all in shock and deeply saddened but please don’t spread false news. #ripkobe 💔 pic.twitter.com/vGSAShagkk— LION BABE (@LionBabe) January 26, 2020
Others close to the athlete chimed in to confirm that he is alive.
I have personally communicated with Rick Fox via text since the news about Kobe dying came out PLEASE STOP spreading “news” unless you personally can confirm it!— Jared Greenberg (@JaredSGreenberg) January 26, 2020
Can confirm former @lakers star Rick Fox WAS NOT among the passengers on the helicopter with Kobe Bryant. Source: his daughter.— Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) January 26, 2020
Details of the crash are being updated.