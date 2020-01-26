Breaking News

Rick Fox was not a passenger in helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Former L.A. Laker and Boston Celtic -- not to mention former Mr. Vanessa Williams -- Rick Fox has come a long way as an actor since stepping off the basketball court with several guest-starring TV roles like "Dirt" and "One Tree Hill."
Credit: AP

News | Jan 26, 2020
By Crystal Villarreal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Despite Rick Fox trending on Twitter, the retired Lakers star was not involved in the crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

Bryant was on his way to a basketball game with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna when the crash happened. Those aboard the helicopter included another player and a parent, but it was not Rick Fox.

Rick’s stepdaughter confirmed on Twitter that he was not involved in the fatal crash.

Others close to the athlete chimed in to confirm that he is alive.

Details of the crash are being updated.

