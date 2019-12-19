No, the US doesn’t have a free trade agreement with Wakanda

"Over the past few weeks, the Foreign Agricultural Service staff who maintain the Tariff Tracker have been using test files to ensure that the system is running properly," Mike Illenberg, a USDA spokesman, told NBC News in an email. "The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down."

Wakanda apparently appeared on the tracker sometime after June 10, NBC reported, but wasn’t discovered until Wednesday.

Francis Tseng, a fellow at the Jain Family Institute, was doing research when he came across the tracker.

“I definitely did a double take,” he told NBC. “I Googled Wakanda to make sure it was actually fiction, and I wasn’t misremembering. I mean, I couldn’t believe it.”

Those who didn’t read the Marvel comic books were introduced to Wakanda when Atlanta-filmed “Black Panther” hit the big screen and became a blockbuster. The once hidden African kingdom, ruled by T’Challa (aka Black Panther), was ahead of the world in technology. You could find self-piloting planes, vibranium-powered wrist blasters and magnetic levitation trains — and the technology to make the entire kingdom invisible to the rest of the world.

Although the United States can’t benefit from Wakanda, Georgia certainly did.

The movie added nearly $90 million to the state’s economy. Several locations around metro Atlanta were home to “Black Panther” settings, including the rock quarry at the Vulcan Materials Co. in Stockbridge. It was also the first movie to be filmed on the soundstage at Tyler Perry’s studio.

