National park entrance is free on these 5 days in 2023

Georgia has no national parks, but we do have national sites, and these will also be free on the five dates:

Explore Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area

The entrance fee waiver does not include amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.

If the free entry dates don't work with your schedule, consider buying an annual pass. The $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. There are also free or discounted passes for senior citizens, current members of the military, families of fourth-grade students and disabled residents.

Learn more at nps.gov.