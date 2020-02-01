National park entrance is free on these 5 days in 2023

Our country’s national parks are amazing places to spend time. The beautiful landscapes and historical sites are awe inspiring as well as educational.
If you’re planning to visit one of the more than 400 parks in the United States, keep these dates in mind, because your entrance will be free.
On five days in 2020, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone. Mark your calendar for:
- January 16: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
- April 22: First day of National Park Week
- August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
- September 23: National Public Lands Day
- November 11: Veterans Day
Although most parks are always free, at least 115 favorites typically require fees ranging from $3 to $30 per admission.
Georgia has no national parks, but we do have national sites, and these will also be free on the five dates:
The entrance fee waiver does not include amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.
If the free entry dates don't work with your schedule, consider buying an annual pass. The $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. There are also free or discounted passes for senior citizens, current members of the military, families of fourth-grade students and disabled residents.
