Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka’s tour bus shot at in North Carolina

Waka Flocka, the alias of Juaquin James Malphurs, spent two days in a Henry County jail in January after turning himself in to authorities. He was booked on charges including drug and weapons possession, as well as criminal street gang activity and a probation violation, according to jail records.

In December, police arrested two people at Malphurs’ Henry County home for possession of a minor amount of marijuana. The rapper wasn’t home at the time but still was charged.

He was arrested in Houston County last March for leaving Georgia for a concert, which violated his probation from a 2006 incident. At the time, he pleaded guilty to possession of a sawed-off shotgun and received four years' probation, according to the Houston County Superior Court Clerk's office.

He was shot in the arm during an apparent robbery at the Bubble Bath Car Wash on Old National Highway in January 2010.

Waka Flocka performed at the Tabernacle Feb. 4 with a host of artists.