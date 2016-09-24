Atlanta-filmed ‘Selma’ earns best picture, best song Oscar nods

“Selma” filmed key scenes in the Alabama town that became notorious following the 1965 attack on peaceful marchers at the Edmund Pettus Bridge and also did quite a bit of filming in metro Atlanta. The Georgia state Capitol building, an intown Baptist church, the Marietta-Cobb Museum of Art and the Marietta Square are among the locations used for filming sites.

“Atlanta was a treasure trove of locations for this film,” DuVernay said. “We found all the places we needed.”

The first black woman to win best director honors at Sundance (for “Middle of Nowhere”), DuVernay noted the timing of Thursday’s nominations. It would have been King’s 86th birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Dr. King,” DuVernay tweeted shortly after the announcement. “An Oscar gift for you. To ‘Selma’ cast and crew led by our miracle David Oyelowo! To Common and Legend! Kudos! March on!”