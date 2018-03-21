Feeling lucky? Travel to these four casinos closest to Atlanta

Yes, there plenty of other places to go, since 18 states currently allow commercial casinos and 30 states offer legalized gambling (either commercial or tribal). If and when casino gambling is regulated in Georgia, it will still be a couple of years of planning and construction before locals can slip a $20 bill into a Wheel of Fortune slot or bet it all on red.

In the meantime, if you need a quick fix, gas up the car and check out these four casinos that are all in reasonable driving distance from Atlanta.