Good dinner and a great deal

Social (not rated)

12 W. Peachtree Place N.W., 404-525-2246,

Downtown has been booming recently with a lot of big noise: BLT, FAB and Room all opened with a lot of fervor. Social isn't like that at all: It's barely noticeable and seems more like something you'd find tucked away in Paris's 16th arrondissement than in one of downtown Atlanta's backstreets. But get ready for one of the best burgers, ever: kefta, here made with marinated lamb, makes up in taste what it lacks in juiciness. Slap on some mustard and feel the flavor. And the dinner menu shines with grilled calamari and fava beans. Slick and minimal, you'll feel hipper just having walked through the door.

103 Roswell Street, Alpharetta, 678-240-0023,

Chris and Michele Sedgwick’s Baja breezy spot in Alpharetta is about to sprout franchises all over the Southeast, with the second scheduled to open in Woodstock in July. Mix and match from an authentic Mexican menu that’s tons of fun to ramble through, whether you’re noshing on chips and queso fundido with chorizo or going gangbusters on a selection of tacos. Either way, don’t miss the margaritas. Una mas, por favor!