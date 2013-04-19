At 102, benefactor Lessie Smithgall celebrates groundbreaking of ‘a natural wonder’

A: I asked that they never commercialize it. Keeping it as natural as possible, that was the whole idea. Because my husband wanted to have a place where city folk could come and enjoy it. And not too far away — they could even get here after work. Folks from all over the area, maybe abroad, (could come here for) walking and hiking the long trails and for picnicking, as long as they picked up their trash.

Q: Does it make you feel good that for years to come your name will be on this place of retreat?

A: No, I wish it weren't! There are several things around town named for my husband and me, and I think maybe it should be named for other people.

Q: You don’t want the fame so much?

A: No.

Q: You just want people to enjoy the woods?

A: Oh, I sure do, and Charlie did, too. It was his dream that it always be a natural wonder.

Q: You’ve been asked often what is the secret to living to 100. How about 102?

A: I guess I kept myself in good shape. I played tennis until I was 89 and wish I could still play.

Q: Does it help that you have a positive outlook on life?

A: Well, maybe so. I have a nice family, four children, they’re all grown and have done well. (As a memorial to Lessie and Charles’ daughter Bay, who died of a brain tumor in 1994, as well as a tribute to a magnolia tree native to Georgia, the Botanical Garden named the garden’s still-to-be-built curving entry road “Sweetbay Drive.”)