When metro Atlanta schools go on spring break

School districts across the Atlanta region will go on holiday for the first full week of April, as vaccinations and falling infection rates provide a hopeful contrast to the fear that gripped the nation during last year’s spring break.
With one exception among 19 school districts in the region, schools will close at the same time, April 5-9. Douglas County gets a head start, though, counting the Friday before that week a holiday, as well.
All Georgia adults could soon be eligible for a vaccination against COVID-19, but the state has also reported its first case of the worrisome coronavirus variant that has ravaged Brazil. It has reinfected people who recovered from the disease; the effectiveness of vaccines against this variant is still being studied.
Atlanta Public Schools plans to switch to online-only learning the week following spring break, April 12-16. The precautionary step is intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus in schools. Many employees in that district indicated in a survey that they planned to travel over the break.
Here are the spring break dates and school calendars for metro Atlanta school districts:
Atlanta — April 5-9
Buford — April 5-9
Cherokee County — April 5-9
Clayton County — April 5-9
Cobb County — April 5-9
Coweta County — April 5-9
Decatur — April 5-9
DeKalb County — April 5-9
Douglas County — April 2-9
Fayette County — April 5-9
Forsyth County — April 5-9
Fulton County — April 5-9
Gwinnett County — April 5-9
Hall County — April 5-9
Henry County — April 5-9
Marietta — April 5-9
Newton County — April 5-9
Paulding County — April 5-9
Rockdale County — April 5-9