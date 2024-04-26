A queen, a justice and a Rose to highlight Spelman’s graduation rites

Joining Bassett on the dais for the May 19 ceremony will be Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black female associate justice on the United States Supreme Court, who will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree; and Rose Scott, who will receive the National Community Service Award for her two decades of public service as an award-winning journalist, most recently with her show “Closer Look” on Atlanta’s WABE.

“We look forward to them inspiring our graduates, their families and the Spelman community,” Gayle continued.

Spelman announced the trio Thursday amid the noise surrounding Morehouse College’s announcement earlier this week that President Joe Biden would be that school’s commencement speaker.

Morehouse’s announcement was greeted with threats of protests and online petitions urging the college to reconsider the invitation in light of Biden’s support of Israel in that country’s ongoing war with Hamas. Others, though, have said they are excited about Biden’s visit.

Spelman’s commencement exercises will begin at 3 p.m. on May 19 at the Georgia International Convention Center. More than 500 Spelman students are expected to graduate from the all-women, historically Black college located in Atlanta.

The Rev. Yvette Flunder, founder of the City of Refuge United Church of Christ in Oakland, California, will serve as the speaker for the baccalaureate ceremony the day before commencement.

