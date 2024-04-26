Unapologetically ATL

A queen, a justice and a Rose to highlight Spelman’s graduation rites

Spelman College's Alumnae Arch symbolizes graduating from college and moving into greater service. More than 500 Spelman women will walk through it for the first time during their May 19 commencement. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

By
4 minutes ago

Angela Bassett, the longtime film and television star, who was nominated in 2022 for an Academy Award for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” has been announced as Spelman College’s 2024 commencement speaker.

“Spelman College is honored to have acclaimed actress and director Angela Bassett to bring words of inspiration to our graduating Class of 2024,” said Spelman College President Dr. Helene D. Gayle. “Her work has had a tremendous impact both on and off the screen and serves as an example for our students to lead in their own spaces.”

Bassett received an honorary degree from Morehouse College in 2019.

Actress Angela Bassett talks to the crowd after receiving her honorary degree during the Morehouse College commencement ceremony in Atlanta on Sunday, May 19, 2019. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Joining Bassett on the dais for the May 19 ceremony will be Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black female associate justice on the United States Supreme Court, who will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree; and Rose Scott, who will receive the National Community Service Award for her two decades of public service as an award-winning journalist, most recently with her show “Closer Look” on Atlanta’s WABE.

“We look forward to them inspiring our graduates, their families and the Spelman community,” Gayle continued.

Rose Scott broadcasts Closer Look from the WABE studio in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.   (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Spelman announced the trio Thursday amid the noise surrounding Morehouse College’s announcement earlier this week that President Joe Biden would be that school’s commencement speaker.

Morehouse’s announcement was greeted with threats of protests and online petitions urging the college to reconsider the invitation in light of Biden’s support of Israel in that country’s ongoing war with Hamas. Others, though, have said they are excited about Biden’s visit.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, speaks to a U.S. Senate Judiciary Confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., on March 21, 2022. Michael A. McCoy/Bloomberg.

Credit: Bloomberg

Credit: Bloomberg

Spelman’s commencement exercises will begin at 3 p.m. on May 19 at the Georgia International Convention Center. More than 500 Spelman students are expected to graduate from the all-women, historically Black college located in Atlanta.

The Rev. Yvette Flunder, founder of the City of Refuge United Church of Christ in Oakland, California, will serve as the speaker for the baccalaureate ceremony the day before commencement.

Rev. Yvette Flunder

Credit: Spelman College

Credit: Spelman College

Georgia’s commencement speakers

Here are some of the high-profile guests invited to give commencement addresses at some of Georgia’s colleges and universities:

Albany State University: U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

Clark Atlanta University: Author and activist Daniel Black

Clayton State University: U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.

Georgia Tech: Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian

Morris Brown College: Gospel music star Kirk Franklin

Savannah State University: Slutty Vegan restaurant founder Pinky Cole Hayes

University of Georgia: U.S. Olympic gold medalist swimmer Allison Schmitt

