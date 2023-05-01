When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?

It is graduation season, and colleges across metro Atlanta and Georgia are preparing for spring commencement ceremonies.
When is graduation for your college or university? Here is a selected list for 2023, with links for more details about each:
- May 4, 5: Georgia State University commencement ceremonies
- May 5, 6: Georgia Tech commencement ceremonies
- May 5, 6: Clayton State University commencement ceremonies
- May 5: Georgia Perimeter College commencement ceremony
- May 6, 13, 14, 15: Mercer University commencement ceremonies
- May 9, 10, 11, 12: Kennesaw State University commencement ceremonies
- May 9, 10, 11, 13: Georgia Southern University commencement ceremonies. Country music artist Cole Swindell will receive an honorary degree.
- May 9: Gwinnett Technical College commencement ceremony
- May 11, 12: University of Georgia commencement ceremonies
- May 11: Chattahoochee Technical College commencement ceremony
- May 13: Agnes Scott commencement ceremony
- May 13: University of West Georgia commencement ceremony. Singer-songwriter Zac Brown will be awarded an honorary degree.
- May 20: Clark Atlanta University commencement ceremony
- May 20: Oglethorpe University commencement ceremony
- May 20: Morris Brown College commencement ceremony
- May 20: Morehouse School of Medicine commencement ceremony
- May 21: Spelman College commencement ceremony
- May 21: Morehouse College commencement ceremony
- June 2: SCAD Atlanta commencement ceremony
