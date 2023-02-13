X
Dark Mode Toggle

What is ChatGPT?

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

When ChatGPT launched publicly in late November, users were astounded by its capabilities.

Here’s what you need to know about ChatGPT.

ExploreGeorgia schools wrestle with the potential and pitfalls of ChatGPT

So what is it, exactly?

ChatGPT is a computer program powered by artificial intelligence that can quickly answer questions. It’s a chatbot that can go back-and-forth with the user in text.

It uses massive amounts of text data from books, websites and other sources to generate responses.

Or, as ChatGPT explains it: “ChatGPT is an AI language model developed by OpenAI that uses deep learning to generate human-like text responses to questions and prompts.”

What can it do?

ChatGPT can write emails, poems, business plans and computer code. Feed it a report or paper, and it will offer feedback and revisions.

It can write an essay about symbolism in a classic novel. It can suggest counter-arguments. It can mimic someone else’s writing style (such as William Shakespeare).

Or, as ChatGPT explains it: “Verily, thou art wise to ask, kind sir! I can perform a multitude of tasks with grace and ease.”

Can it write a joke in the voice of The Bard? “I shall tickle thy funny bone with mirthful quips that’ll have thee laughing with glee.”

ExploreCan you spot the bot? Take the ChatGPT quiz

What’s troubling about ChatGPT?

Because the computer program can produce cogent prose quickly, many educators worry students will use it to write papers or cheat. While online plagiarism checkers are trying to catch the use of AI writing, some professors predict it will always be an arms race between detection tools and clever students to see who can outwit who.

ChatGPT can also make errors, especially because its knowledge is largely limited to events that happened in 2021 or before. And it can show bias, including sexism and racism.

Students also fear how it will impact the future of work, including their own careers. One recent survey by Tidio of more than 1,200 college graduates found that nearly 70% believed AI “could take their job or make it irrelevant in a few years.”

ChatGPT is sometimes difficult to access because so many people are trying to use it.

What’s next for AI writing?

More companies will be releasing their own chatbots. Google announced it will publicly release a chatbot competitor, Bard, in the coming weeks.

And while users can access the free version of ChatGPT, its maker has unveiled a paid product that promises priority access and faster responses. The subscription plan is called ChatGPT Plus and costs $20 a month.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres

Online petition calls to oust Atlanta Public Schools leaders1h ago

Credit: AP

U2 returning to stage in Las Vegas, minus one of quartet
9h ago

Cops: Dunwoody restaurant security guard shot after couple leaves without paying
16h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Top five storylines as Braves begin spring training
16h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Top five storylines as Braves begin spring training
16h ago

Credit: AP

Q&A with referee following key Super Bowl holding call
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Bob Andres

Online petition calls to oust Atlanta Public Schools leaders
1h ago
Georgia police, medical examiners could get help paying student loans
2h ago
DeKalb schools gets $2.9 million grant for student mental health
Featured

Credit: AP

Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
8h ago
Super Bowl ads -- Celebs, humor, lots of dogs
8h ago
Top five storylines as Braves begin spring training
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top