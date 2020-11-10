West Georgia faculty approves no confidence resolution vs new president

Williams has said the referendum is part of an effort to get the state’s Board of Regents, which oversees operations at the university and 25 other University System of Georgia schools, to intercede and resolve the dispute. Only the Georgia Board of Regents has the power to remove Kelly. University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley said in a statement Monday that he and the board “wholeheartedly support President Kelly and his work to lead UWG through tremendous challenges.”

Kelly said in a statement he’ll continue to focus on serving students.

“While 2020 has presented serious challenges with a global pandemic and significant budget reductions, those circumstances do not change the fact that our university has to advance to best serve the expectations, needs, and aspirations of every student currently attending UWG and all those who will," Kelly said. "I remain committed to engaging with all campus stakeholders in the established governance processes and will continue to reach out to the campus community and its leaders.”